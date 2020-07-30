Major tech CEOs testify amid antitrust allegations

The heads of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have been grilled by US lawmakers who are looking into whether the four tech giants are too powerful. Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai appeared by video link before a House Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday. And as Philip Owira reports, the hearing touched on areas such as economic inequality and claims of 'political bias' against President Donald Trump and his allies. #TechGiants #USlawmakers #SocialMediaSecurity