Cheese production hit by Covid-19

The air travel, hospitality and tourism industries have become inevitable casualties of the global coronavirus pandemic but in Italy, one sector that's feeling the impact, is cheesemaking. Mozzarella producers say sales have dropped by around 25 percent. Despite government interventions, they say it will be a long time before the industry fully recovers. Philip Owira has that story. #Mozzarella #Italy #Italynews