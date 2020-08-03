BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
SpaceX brings astronauts back to earth in historic landing | Money Talks
SpaceX has made history. Billionaire Elon Musk's space exploration company has safely returned two astronauts to earth, after catapulting them into orbit two months ago, something no private company has accomplished before. It's also been NASA's first manned mission from home soil, since its shuttle program retired in 2011. As Sibel Karkus reports, the successful landing paves the way for tourist missions that could start as early as next year. For more on the global space race, we spoke to William A Gibson, Professor of Economics at the University of Vermont. #Spacex #ElonMusk #NASA
SpaceX brings astronauts back to earth in historic landing | Money Talks
August 3, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us