Microsoft in talks with ByteDance to buy Tiktok US | Money Talks

The Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time high, boosted by a strong rally in Microsoft shares. That's after the US tech giant confirmed it's pressing ahead with talks to buy the US operations of the popular video-sharing app, TikTok. Its Chinese owner, ByteDance, seems to have no other option but to agree to a deal after US President Donald Trump threatened to ban its operations in the country. Meanwhile, Chinese officials are accusing Washington of forcefully taking over Chinese companies under the guise of national security. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Jonathan Broughton joined us from London. He's managing director at Workshare Consulting. And we also spoke to Anna Ashton in Washington. She’s the Advisory Services Director at the US-China Business Council. #TikTok #ByteDance #DonaldTrump #Microsoft