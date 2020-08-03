Hundreds of prisoners escape after deadly attack on prison

One of Afghanistan’s largest cities remains on edge, after a gun battle between Daesh fighters and security forces. The violence erupted on Sunday evening - when the terrorist group bombed a prison housing Daesh and Taliban prisoners. 29 people are confirmed dead and at least 50 have been injured. The fighting broke out as a prisoner swap continues between the Taliban and Afghan government... An exchange Daesh has been excluded from. Melinda Nucifora has more. #afghanistan #daesh #taliban