Tanzanian miner strikes it lucky twice | Money Talks

A Tanzanian miner is in the running for luckiest man alive. He's found and sold three of the largest pieces of the ultra-rare gemstone, Tanzanite. He cashed in the third of his discoveries this week, bringing his total paycheck for his lucky strikes to nearly five and a half million dollars. #Tanzanite #Tanzanite #SmallScaleMiners