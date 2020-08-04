BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Eight candidates vying for top job at global trade body | Money Talks
The race to lead the World Trade Organization is heating-up, with eight candidates vying for the role. The outgoing Director-General, Roberto Azevedo is due to leave the position at the end of the month. His successor will step into the role at a time when global trade has been shaken-up by multiple disputes, and an unprecedented slump in the exchange of goods due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UK has chosen Dr Liam Fox as its candidate. Dr Fox served as the secretary of state for international trade from 2016 to 2019. During his tenure, the pro-Brexit Conservative MP sought multiple trade deals with other countries, as the UK began withdrawing from the European Union. Dr Fox spoke to us from London. He's a member of parliament for the Conservative Party and a former UK Secretary of State for International Trade. #WorldTradeOrganization #GlobalTrade #TradeWar
August 4, 2020
