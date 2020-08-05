Kashmir Lockdown: Curfew imposed ahead of status revocation anniversary

It's been a year since India stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of the autonomy it enjoyed for seven decades. The region has been at the centre of the ongoing conflict with neighbouring Pakistan, a complicated affair that goes back to the partition in 1947. However, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, Kashmiris are getting more and more concerned over the erosion of their rights. #KashmirConflict #Article370 #India