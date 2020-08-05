COVID SCIENCE: Is immunity possible?

Maybe don't wait for a vaccine, you could already have immunity! With many illnesses you may have no chance of catching them again because of the defences your body acquired the first time round. But is the same true with Covid 19? Guests: Gisli Jenkins Professor at the National Institute for Health Research Gabriela Gomes Professor of Mathematics and Statistics David Strain Senior Clinical Lecturer