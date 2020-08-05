WORLD
COVID SCIENCE: Is immunity possible?
Maybe don’t wait for a vaccine, you could already have immunity! With many illnesses you may have no chance of catching them again because of the defences your body acquired the first time round. But is the same true with Covid 19? Guests: Gisli Jenkins Professor at the National Institute for Health Research Gabriela Gomes Professor of Mathematics and Statistics David Strain Senior Clinical Lecturer Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 5, 2020
