Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Back in the day, it could take quite a long time for Hollywood movies to travel the globe. But things have changed over the years. And in the case of Christopher Nolan's latest picture 'Tenet', its release will go in reverse order, just like some of his films. Darren Mooney, Author of 'Christopher Nolan' 02:43 #ChristopherNolan #Tenet #Cinema