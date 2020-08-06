Investigators probing blast focus on possible negligence

A number of port officials are under house arrest, as part of the investigation into the cause of the Beirut blast which killed at least 135 people and injured thousands of others. It was caused by almost 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been unsafely stored in a waterfront warehouse. Investigators are now focusing on possible negligence. From Beirut, Owen Holdaway has this report. #beirutblast #beirutexplosion #beirutinvestigation