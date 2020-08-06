WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ending The Nuclear Era?
When images spread of a giant mushroom cloud rising over Lebanon's capital, the timing could not have been more ominous. Nearly 75 years ago to the day, a much larger cloud rose above the city of Hiroshima and three days later, Nagasaki, ushering in an age of nuclear weapons. As Japan remembers those events, the two superpowers capable of unleashing that kind of destruction are at odds with each other. Russia and the United States hold ninety percent of the world's nuclear arms, and the agreement that keeps those numbers in check is about to expire. Will they be able to make a fresh START, or is this the end of arms control as we know it? Guests: Tatsujiro Suzuki Vice Director at Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition Dan Smith Director of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Miles Pomper Senior Fellow at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council​
August 6, 2020
