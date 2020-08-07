MBS accused of attempting extrajudicial killing in Canada

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of sending a hit squad to Canada to kill former intelligence official Saad al Jabri, allegedly just days after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Ottawa Bureau Chief for Canada’s ‘The Globe and Mail’ newspaper, Robert Fife, explains Jabri’s case. #MohammedbinSalman #SaadalJabri #Canada