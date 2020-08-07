How Close are Turkey and the UK to a Free Trade Agreement?

The UK is Turkey’s second-largest trade partner after Germany. Post-Brexit, one key goal for Turkey is to secure a free trade agreement with Britain. Ankara is hoping that a deal will help Turkish manufacturers while London hopes to expand its lucrative services sector. We breakdown what an agreement could mean for both countries especially as the global economy sees significant challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guests: Christopher Gaunt Chairperson of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey Ozan Ozkural CEO of Tanto Capital Partners