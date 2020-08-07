Turkey-Azerbaijan Military Drills | Turkey-UK Near Free Trade Deal

Fighting intensified last month in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan that Armenia illegally controls. In response, Turkey is helping Azerbaijan strengthen its defences. So, in what ways will this deepen cooperation between Ankara and Baku? Plus, since Brexit finally became a reality earlier this year, the UK has been scrambling to secure its trade relations. And now, Turkey and the UK are close to finalising a free trade deal. What could an agreement mean for both countries especially amid a pandemic and weakened global economy? Guests: Fariz Ismailzade Vice Rector of ADA University Oktay Tanriseve Professor of International Relations at Middle East Technical University in Ankara Christopher Gaunt Chairperson of the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey Ozan Ozkural CEO of Tanto Capital Partners