August 8, 2020
Major bridge repairs worsen Lagos residents' traffic woes
The closure of Africa's second-largest bridge in Lagos is expected to worsen the city's already terrible traffic congestion. The bridge connects the commercial district of the city on Lagos Island to the mainland, where most residents live. An economist says daily losses in productivity will amount to millions of dollars. Adesewa Josh has more. #Lagos #Traffic #ThirdMainlandBridge
