August 8, 2020
Uganda's tough approach curbs Covid-19 outbreak
The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has now officially passed the million mark. The African Union, which is dealing with the continent's pandemic, is now calling for 'aggressive and bold' action. Uganda's experience shows what can be achieved when a government acts quickly and enforces a strict lock-down. Dominic Brian Omondi has this report. #Uganda #Covid19 #Africa
