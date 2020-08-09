August 9, 2020
Protesters storm govt buildings as anger over blast grows
In Lebanon, thousands of protesters have clashed with police in the capital Beirut. Almost 200 people have been injured, while dozens more have been hospitalised. People have been demonstrating against what they see as government failings which they believe led to Tuesday's deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut. Wilson Dizard has more. #Beirut #LebanonProtests
