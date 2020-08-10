Fears of early polls loom in Israel amid budget crisis

The Israeli government is struggling to find a solution to current unemployment and the Covid-19 pandemic, but another crisis is knocking on the door. If Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz can't agree on a budget, the country may be forced into a fourth election in just over a year. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. Animal Kingdom 👉 http://trt.world/AnimalKingdom #Israel #Economy #Pandemic