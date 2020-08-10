Villagers flee attacks northern Cameroon by suspected Boko Haram fighters

Residents of a village in northern Cameroon are pleading with the government to improve their security after an armed attack killed 17 people last week. The village had been regarded as one of the safest places in the region, but over the past month, there've been at least 20 attacks by suspected members of the radical armed group, Boko Haram. Adesewa Josh reports.