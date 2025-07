Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Sri Lanka's PM by his brother

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been sworn in Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister by his brother following the ruling party’s landslide victory in the August 5 general election. Executive Director of National Peace Council of Sri Lanka Jehan Perera weighs in. #MahindaRajapaksa #SriLanka #GotabayaRajapaksa