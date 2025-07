Yemen's UNESCO-listed Old Sanaa houses collapse in heavy rains

The houses in Yemen's UNESCO-listed Old City of Sanaa are collapsing due to heavy rains, as months of floods and storms assail a country that is already reeling from war, food shortages and disease.