Belarus Elections: Lukashenko's Last Stand?

Belarus' long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko dubbed 'Europe's last dictator,' was re-elected this past weekend. He won by a landslide but not everyone believes the election was free or fair. Lukashenko barred opposition candidates from running and arrested opposition supporters, even accusing some of colluding with Russian mercenaries to stage an uprising. But now anger has erupted across the country and people have taken to the streets. So, was the presidential election rigged? And has Lukashenko lost his political clout? Guests: Andrei Sannikov Former Presidential Candidate Maria Lipman Political Analyst Daniel Krutzinna Former Advisor to Former Belarus PM Syarhey Rumas​