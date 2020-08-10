Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested, charged with sedition, fraud

The European Union is urging Hong Kong to protect freedom of speech in the face of Beijing’s new security laws. The message comes after the Hong Kong-based media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested. The 71-year-old is accused of sedition, fraud and colluding with foreign forces. Shamim Chowdhury has more. Hong Kong Protests 🇭🇰 👉http://trt.world/13kv China vs US 🇨🇳🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/1625 #JimmyLai #HongKong #China