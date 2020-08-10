Lebanese PM announces resignation of government amid anger over Beirut blast

Lebanon's Prime Minister announced his government's resignation over anger fuelled by the deadly blast on August 4 that killed more than 200 and injured 6,000 others. The country was already in deep financial crisis amid mass protests against the corrupt ruling elite.