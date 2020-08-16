August 16, 2020
A Place Called Pakistan - The City of Lights
Follow Eva Zu Beck as she embarks on an ambitious journey across Pakistan. Her adventure starts in Karachi, where she meets fashion designers, female boxers and young rappers transforming their city. Catch Episode 1 of A Place Called Pakistan, exclusively on TRT World. Watch other episodes of ‘A Place Called Pakistan’ 👉 http://trt.world/1qzw #Pakistan #Karachi #Culture
