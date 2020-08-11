UK academic jobs at risk as student enrolment declines | Money Talks

Jobs are becoming harder to keep in the UK as COVID-19 continues to drag down the economy. Unemployment data showed job losses hit a decade-high with 220,000 fewer people reporting for work between April and June - the largest quarterly drop since the 2009 global financial crisis. And the trend is expected to continue at British universities as thousands of academic jobs hang in the balance. Tertiary institutions are facing a sharp drop in income if high fee paying foreign students fail to enroll this year. Natalie Powell has more. #UKjobs #COVID19 #UKeconomy