August 11, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
India's textile industry under fire for contaminating water | Money Talks
India is one of the world's largest producers of textiles and clothing. Much of the fabric is dyed in the northwestern desert state of Rajasthan. But activists say the process is polluting the soil and water that communities rely on for their survival. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #IndiaTextile #Pollutioin #WaterContamination
India's textile industry under fire for contaminating water | Money Talks
Explore