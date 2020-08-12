August 12, 2020
Singapore's influencers lose earnings as brands cut budgets | Money Talks
For the first time in over a decade, Singapore is in a recession. The economic slump is proving particularly hard on social media influencers, who make money by promoting products online. As Sandy Huang reports, the pandemic has brought both challenges and opportunities. #Singapore #contentcreation #Recession
