UK slips into recession for the first time in 11 years | Money Talks

The coronavirus crisis has plunged the UK into its worst recession on record. Gross domestic product fell by 20.4% in the second quarter of the year, the biggest quarterly decline since records began in 1955. The figures leave the UK second only to Spain in economic suffering from the virus. But, as Sarah Morice explains, the data is retrospective and the UK is already showing signs of recovery. For more, we were joined by Denis MacShane in London. He's the UK's former minister of Europe and former Member of Parliament for Rotherham. He's also the author of 'Brexit No Exit. Why Britain (in the end) Won't Leave Europe'. #Recession #UKeconomy #GDP