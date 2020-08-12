At least three killed in clashes with police in Bengaluru

Muslim clerics in India are calling for calm after at least three people were killed in clashes with police in Bengaluru, over a derogatory social media post about the Prophet Muhammed. 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Suheil Damouny reports. India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #india #bengaluru #indianews