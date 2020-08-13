Beirut port resumes partial operations after explosion

Beirut's port resuming partial operations to secure goods for local markets, just over a week after a catastrophic explosion reignited anger among the population. LA Times journalist Nabih Bulos, who was injured in the blast, explains the current situation in Beirut in terms of food shortages and homelessness . #Beirutport #Lebanon #ammoniumnitrate #HassanDiab