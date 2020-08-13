Research proves women leaders are better at fighting the pandemic

There's been a trend on social media during the pandemic - of people saying they want to move to counties with female leaders, who handled the emergency far better than most. How about staying put and electing them instead? We spoke with Dr. Supriya Garikipati, an Associate Professor in Development Economics at the University of Liverpool. She not only believes that women are better leaders in fighting COVID-19 - she's proven it.