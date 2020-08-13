August 13, 2020
Why some people just cannot follow COVID-19 social distancing rules
Change is hard. Life has been turned upside down by the pandemic. But when everyone should be pulling in the same direction to hopefully get our lives back to something normal - why are so many people so reluctant to do the right thing? Akanksha Saxena finds out the social psychology behind it which explains why some people won't play by the rules.
