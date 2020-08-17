Is Zimbabwe Cracking Down on Dissent?

Zimbabwe has arrested the organisers of a protest against government corruption that had been planned on July 31st. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is accused of stifling dissent by detaining journalists and opposition members. Mnangagwa claims he’s fighting outside forces trying to destabilise his country, but is he just silencing anyone that disagrees with him? Guests: Tsitsi Dangarembga Booker Prize Nominated Novelist Who Was Arrested During Anti-Corruption Protests in Zimbabwe Mordecai Pilate Mahlangu Board Chairperson of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights We had hoped Bright Matonga, Former Deputy Information Minister Under Robert Mugabe, would join us, but unfortunately technical problems prevented him from taking part.