Racism in the Arab World

We spoke to Black Palestinians in Gaza and got a multitude of opinions and stories about racism in the Arab world. Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16qd ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #BlackLivesMatter #Gaza #Palestine