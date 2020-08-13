Bangladesh sees longest-running flood event in over 20 years | Money Talks

Bangladesh has been battling with its longest-running flooding event in over two decades. At least 200 people have died and millions have been displaced by the floods, which have affected large parts of the country. Hundreds of thousands of hectares of agricultural land have also been inundated, raising the risk of food insecurity and making the country's fight against COVID-19 even harder. Sibel Karkus reports. For more on this, Atwar Rahman spoke to Money Talks in Tangail, Bangladesh. He's the Humanitarian Programme and Operations Lead at Oxfam. #Bangladesh #Flood #Oxfam