EU foreign ministers to discuss maritime territorial dispute

EU Foreign Affairs Council set to hold a special meeting later on Friday to discuss Lebanon, Venezuela, Belarus and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean after President Erdogan warned Turkish research vessel, Oruc Reis, must be left alone to continue its seismic survey in the region. President of Altinbas University and Member of the Security and Foreign Council of the Presidency of Turkey Cagri Erhan, weighs in. #EU #Turkey #EasternMediterranean