The human impact of the India-Pakistan Partition

After the partition of India and Pakistan, people who suddenly found themselves in the wrong country had to flee from their homes on foot, on bullock carts or by train. Up to 2 million people lost their lives due to starvation, disease and violence. Pakistan-India Tensions 🇵🇰🇮🇳 👉 http://trt.world/16qc Colours of Pakistan 🇵🇰 👉 http://trt.world/1384 #india #pakistan #indiapakistan