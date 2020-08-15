EU takes first steps to impose new sanctions on Belarus

The European Union has taken its first steps to impose sanctions on Belarus, in the wake of last Sunday's disputed presidential election and a crackdown on protesters. Sanctions will include visa bans and the freezing of assets. There have also been solidarity protests in other parts of Europe. In Warsaw, there were demonstrations outside the EU offices, calling for sanctions against Belrusian president Alexander Lukashenko. Meanwhile the country's exiled opposition leader is calling for a weekend of peaceful rallies. Mehmet Solmaz reports.