Israel-UAE Deal: Turkey considers suspending diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi

Turkey's President Erdogan has also added his voice to the growing criticism of the diplomatic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The agreement is only the third Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East, and the first involving a Gulf state. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.