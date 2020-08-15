South African HIV patients face medication scarcity

In South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of antiretroviral drugs for HIV patients. Pharmaceutical companies stopped producing the medication while the country was in lockdown. Millions of patients are now at risk of other infections. Adesewa Josh reports.