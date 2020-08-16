North - South Korea relations get worse

Relations between North and South Korea have worsened recently. Pyongyang accuses Seoul of allowing propaganda materials to come across the border, and blew up the joint inter-Korean liaison office in response. Now, South Korea is cracking down on the activist groups responsible for sending the materials. And as Joseph Kim reports, it's triggering debate over freedom of expression.