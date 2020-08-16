August 16, 2020
North - South Korea relations get worse
Relations between North and South Korea have worsened recently. Pyongyang accuses Seoul of allowing propaganda materials to come across the border, and blew up the joint inter-Korean liaison office in response. Now, South Korea is cracking down on the activist groups responsible for sending the materials. And as Joseph Kim reports, it's triggering debate over freedom of expression. North Korean Threats 👉 http://trt.world/16g7 Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 TikTok Ban 👉 http://trt.world/16m8 #NorthKorea #SouthKorea #KimJongUn
