August 16, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s medical tourism
Turkey receives patients from more than 60 countries, from the Middle East to Europe and beyond. Hospitals have adopted a number of measures to ensure all safety precautions are in place and patients receive the highest standard of care. One patient, Ionut Grozea says he felt as though he was staying in a hotel. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs My Turkey 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcb #Turkey #Health #Tourism
Turkey’s medical tourism
Explore