More than 100,000 Belarusians take part in anti-govt rally
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has rejected both local and international calls for fresh elections. That's as unrest spreads across the country following last week's disputed presidential vote. Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated for the last eight days, with Sunday's rally the biggest in its history. Fearing he could lose power, Lukashenko has struck a deal with Russia for military assistance, should the need arise. Floyd Cush reports. #belarusprotests #alexanderlukashenko #belaruselections Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16z Russia-Ukraine Tensions 🇷🇺🇺🇦 👉 http://trt.world/16q3
August 17, 2020
