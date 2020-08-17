August 17, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recalls House over postal service bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to recall lawmakers to vote on the so-called Delivering For America Act, which prevents the US Postal Service implementing any changes to its levels of services before the 2020 presidential election. President of the Global Policy Institute Paolo Von Schirach explains. #NancyPelosi #USpostalservicecuts #DonaldTrump
