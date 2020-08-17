August 17, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tell Me: A Shadow Pandemic
TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu relays your questions to experts from her home. Domestic abuse survivor Vivian McGrath and UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Alia El Yassir talk about the more subtle danger emerging from this pandemic, as domestic abuse against women rises worldwide. Watch other episodes of 'Tell Me' 👉 http://trt.world/TellMe #violence #coronavirus #domesticviolencecoronavirus
Tell Me: A Shadow Pandemic
Explore