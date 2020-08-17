RV sales surge in US as people turn to holidays on the road | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed the way we travel, and those still wanting to vacation are now looking closer to home. In the US, that's increased demand for recreational vehicles. And with international tourism facing a long road to recovery - this could be a travel trend that's here to stay. Katie Gregory reports from Jersey City. #USholidays #CoronavirusPandemic #RecreationalVehicles