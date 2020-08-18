A.I. TECHNOLOGY: Can it replace human connections?

Isolation, cut off from human contact, feeling abandoned. Just three psychological effects of this pandemic. It can add up to terrible loneliness. But is Artificial Intelligence able to offer a helping hand. In this RT we examine virtual, fake friendships. Welcome to the programme. GUESTS Emily Cross Professor of Social Robotics, University of Glasgow Inma Martinez AI Pioneer & Data Scientist Emma Selby Wysa UK lead and Mental Health Nurse Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.