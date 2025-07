The Booker Prize Longlist​ | Miniature 2.0 Exhibition | Burganov's House​​

On this episode of Showcase; The Booker Prize Longlist 00:34 Sameer Rahim, Judge of The 2020 Booker Prize 01:05 Tsitsi Dangarembga, Booker Prize Nominee 06:57 Miniature 2.0 Exhibition 12:55 Burganov's House​ in Moscow 17:25 Ivo Bisignano's Human Forms 22:02 #TheBooker #AlexanderBourganov #Jerusalem